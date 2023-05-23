News
Rediff.com  » Business » I-T dept enables online filing of ITRs 1, 4

I-T dept enables online filing of ITRs 1, 4

Source: PTI
May 23, 2023 15:09 IST
The Income Tax department has enabled online filing of income tax returns (ITRs) 1 and 4, filed by individuals, professionals and small businesses, for 2022-23 fiscal.

Tax

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

In a tweet, the income tax department said, the software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/ Forms will be enabled shortly.

 

"ITR 1 and 4 for A.Y. 2023-24 are enabled for filing in online mode at e-filing portal," the department said in reply to a tweet by an individual.

The last date for filing Income Tax returns for fiscal 2022-23 for people who do not need to get their accounts audited is July 31.

ITR-1 is filed by individuals, including salaried class and senior citizens.

ITR-2 is filed by businesses and professionals who have opted for presumptive taxation and those individuals  whose annual income doesn't exceed Rs 50 lakh.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
