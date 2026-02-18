Hyderabad claims its place as global MNC destination

AI, R&D and capability centres expand at scale

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points US-based Tredence announced the launch of a 20,000 square feet delivery and innovation centre in Nanakramguda

Actis-backed Rx Propellant announced a $100 million investment

Sanofi increased employee capacity to around 4,500 from an earlier projection of 2,600

Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a strategic hub for multinational companies (MNCs) deepening their focus on artificial intelligence (AI), life sciences, and global capability centres (GCCs), supported by the city’s strong pharmaceutical (pharma) base, deeptech talent pool, and a policy environment that encourages high-value investment.

A string of announcements around BioAsia this week underlined this shift, with global firms committing capital and talent to scale advanced operations from the Telangana capital.

MNCs keen to set shop in Hyderabad

US-based Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions provider, announced the launch of a 20,000 square feet delivery and innovation centre in Nanakramguda, marking a major expansion of its India operations.

The firm plans to grow its workforce in Telangana from over 400 currently to more than 2,200 by 2027, adding around 700 roles in 2026 and another 1,100 the following year.

The company said the expansion reflects its long-term bet on Hyderabad as a core hub for enterprise AI delivery for global life sciences, healthcare, retail, and consumer goods clients.

Sumit Mehra, chief technology officer and cofounder of Tredence, said, “Hyderabad has become India’s life sciences powerhouse and a top-tier destination for GCCs.

"Our expansion represents a strategic investment in the city’s robust data and AI talent landscape, as well as its rapidly evolving retail, consumer packaged goods, and consumer GCC ecosystem.”

Why Telengana is popular among MNCs

Mehra added that Telangana’s strong academic base, deep pool of skilled technology professionals, and cost and retention advantages have enabled the company to scale rapidly in the state and develop next-generation AI solutions for global clients across life sciences, retail, consumer goods, and other sectors.

In parallel, Actis-backed Rx Propellant, a science and research and development (R&D) infrastructure platform, announced a $100 million investment to develop a large-format, integrated life sciences campus in Genome Valley.

Rx Propellant's future plans

Spread across around 12 acres, the project will deliver more than 1 million square feet of advanced laboratory infrastructure in phases over the next six years, targeting domestic and global pharma and biotechnology companies seeking scalable, institutional-grade R&D facilities.

Ashish Singh, chief executive officer and managing director of Rx Propellant, said, “This investment reflects our conviction in Genome Valley as a long-term anchor for global and domestic R&D.

"Sustained demand for high-quality buildings in Genome Valley provides a strong foundation for our next phase of growth as we continue delivering quality infrastructure at scale, helping our customers expand with confidence and continuity.”

The investment builds on Rx Propellant’s existing presence in Genome Valley, where its earlier campuses are fully leased, reflecting sustained demand for high-quality life sciences infrastructure in the region.

Sanofi expands its Hyderabd GCC

This comes as French drugmaker Sanofi announced on Monday that it has expanded its Hyderabad GCC, increasing employee capacity to around 4,500 from an earlier projection of 2,600.

The expansion, which adds over 270,000 square metres of workspace at its Hitec (Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy) City campus, places the centre among the largest pharma GCCs in India and one of Sanofi’s biggest global talent concentrations.

Established in 2019, the Hyderabad GCC has evolved from a medical services unit into a strategic hub supporting global operations across R&D, AI and digital innovation, data analytics, medical affairs, and enterprise functions.

Experts see these investments as part of a broader shift

Industry executives and policymakers see these investments as part of a broader shift, with India’s pharma and life sciences GCCs moving up the value chain to take on more strategic, technology-led work.

Hyderabad, in particular, is benefiting from the convergence of a mature life sciences cluster, a rapidly expanding AI and digital ecosystem, and proactive state support aimed at attracting GCCs.

Together, the recent announcements underscore why MNCs are increasingly betting on the city to anchor higher-value global operations rather than purely support functions.