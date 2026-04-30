HUL Reports 21% Jump in Q4 Profit to Rs 2,994 Crore, Driven by Strong Volume Growth and Strategic Divestment

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced a robust 21 per cent surge in its March quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 2,994 crore, propelled by strong underlying volume growth and strategic gains from the divestment of its Nutritionalab stake.

Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Key Points Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a 21 per cent increase in its March quarter consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,994 crore.

The profit surge was primarily driven by a 6 per cent underlying volume growth and an exceptional gain of Rs 247 crore from the sale of a stake in Nutritionalab.

Revenue from product sales rose 8.13 per cent to Rs 16,172 crore, marking the company's highest growth in 12 quarters.

For the full FY26, HUL's profit increased by 41 per cent to Rs 15,059 crore, aided by exceptional gains.

Two HUL brands, Vaseline and Sunsilk, crossed the Rs 1,000 crore annual turnover milestone in FY26, bringing the total number of such brands to 20.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported 21 per cent increase in March quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 2,994 crore driven by higher volumes, and gains from the divestment of stake in Nutritionalab.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,475 crore in January-March FY25, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.

HUL reported an exceptional gain of Rs 247 crore in March quarter.

This includes Rs 256 crore profit from the sale of a stake in Nutritionalab (the parent company of Wellbeing Nutrition) to USV, and an adjustment of Rs 9 crore towards acquisition-related liabilities and loss from the sale of property.

Revenue Growth and Volume Performance

Revenue from product sales rose 8.13 per cent to Rs 16,172 crore in March quarter, which was driven by 6 per cent underlying volume growth, according to an earnings statement from HUL.

Advertising and promotion expenses of HUL, which owns popular brands such as Surf Excel, Brooke Bond, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Lakme was up 6 per cent to Rs 1,509 crore.

Total expenses in March quarter were at Rs 16,615 crore, a rise of 7.2 per cent.

Total income, which includes other income, was up 5.01 per cent to Rs 16,580 crore.

This marks the company's highest growth in 12 quarters.

Annual Performance and Strategic Initiatives

For the entire FY26, HUL reported a profit of Rs 15,059 crore, up 41 per cent, which was helped by exceptional gains.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 14,047 crore.

Total income rose 4.6 per cent to Rs 65,219 crore.

Commenting on results, CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair said: "Financial Year 2026 witnessed an improved demand environment driven by supportive macro-economic policies."

During the year, HUL took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening the portfolio, scaling investments, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organisation to drive speed, focus, and execution.

"These initiatives resulted in consistent improvement in performance through the year with 8 per cent revenue growth and 7 per cent underlying sales growth in March quarter, translating into 5 per cent underlying sales growth for the financial year," she said.

Moreover, in FY26 two brands - Vaseline and Sunsilk - crossed the Rs 1,000 crore annual turnover milestone taking HUL's total number of brands above Rs 1,000 crore to 20, HUL said.

Segment-wise Performance

Surf Excel, Rin and Vim, was up 9 per cent to Rs 6,344 crore in January-March FY26, which is the highest growth in 11 quarters.

"Fabric Wash delivered double-digit growth and Household Care delivered high-single digit growth.

"Liquids portfolio accelerated its robust double-digit growth trajectory, while powders and bars also recorded a step-up in performance," said HUL.

HUL's Beauty & Wellbeing segment, in which it operates with brands as Lakme, Dove, Lux, OZiva, reported a 13.23 per cent revenue growth to Rs 3,697 crore, helped by "mid-single digit underlying volume growth (UVG)".

"Growth was broad-based across brands and formats.

"In Skin Care and Colour Cosmetics, strong performance in the premium portfolio was offset by subdued performance in mass skin care. Skin Care maintained its strong double-digit growth momentum in Channels of the Future and continued to gain market shares," it said.

The Personal Care segment had a revenue of Rs 2,229 crore, up 4.84 per cent in Q4 FY26.

In the segment, skin cleansing delivered high-single digit growth, driven by out-performance in Dove and Lux. Continued market development initiatives fuelled double-digit competitive growth in Premium Soaps and Bodywash.

Its Oral Care reported low-single digit growth while Closeup strengthened its market share.

HUL's revenue from Food was up 4.4 per cent in the March quarter to Rs 3,566 crore.

"Tea reported low-single digit UVG. Coffee continued its strong double-digit growth momentum supported by volume and price.

"Lifestyle Nutrition achieved double-digit growth, driven by strong performance in Horlicks and Boost," it said.

Expansion into new demand spaces, along with Horlicks relaunch is delivering early encouraging results, it added.

HUL's Packaged Foods reported mid-single digit growth led by Ketchup, Chutneys, Mayonnaise and Unilever Foods Solutions.

However, HUL's revenue from others, which includes exports was down 9.33 per cent to Rs 515 crore in March quarter FY26.

Outlook and Dividend

Over the outlook, Nair said heightened geopolitical tensions have led to commodity and currency volatility.

"We are navigating these headwinds through disciplined savings, the resilience of our global and local supply chain and calibrated pricing actions.

"Looking ahead, we are well positioned to navigate this volatile operating environment, supported by our strong brands, robust financial position and operational agility," she added.

The board of HUL has proposed a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for FY26, subject to approval of shareholders.

Together with the interim dividend of Rs 19 per share declared in October 2025, the total dividend payout for the year will be Rs 9,633 crore.

Shares of HUL on Thursday were trading at Rs 2,255.80 apiece on BSE, down 2.48 per cent.