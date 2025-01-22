HUL Q3 net profit up 19% at Rs 2,989 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported a 19.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,989 crore in the December quarter.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,508 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year was at Rs 16,050 crore as against Rs 15,781 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 12,576 crore as compared to Rs 12,305 crore in the year-ago period,