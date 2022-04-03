News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » How the markets will fare this week

How the markets will fare this week

Source: PTI
April 03, 2022 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Domestic macroeconomic data, RBI policy and developments related to the Russia-Ukraine war would be major driving factors for the stock market this week, analysts said.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Moreover, FPI investment and trends in crude oil would also influence the trading sentiment, they added.

"This week, the RBI credit policy will be a critical factor for Indian markets.

"It will be important to see how FIIs will behave in FY23 after relentless selling in the second half of FY22.

 

"However, they have changed their gear in the last week," said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

"With the beginning of the new fiscal year, markets will be closely eyeing the MPC's monetary policy review outcome scheduled on April 8.

"On the macro front, participants will be eyeing manufacturing and services PMI data on April 4 and April 6, respectively.

"Amid all, global cues viz updates on Russia-Ukraine war, and movement of crude will remain in focus," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

Mishra added that markets are moving largely in sync with their global counterparts and positive developments on the Russia-Ukraine front could further fuel the rebound.

"We expect stock-specific moves on earnings expectations," he noted.

Last week, the Sensex zoomed 1,914.49 points or 3.33 per cent while the Nifty climbed 517.45 points or 3.01 per cent.

Equity markets began the new financial year with smart gains on Friday, with the Sensex rallying over 708 points to recapture the 59,000-mark.

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities, said, "FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes which will be published this week will influence markets globally.

"Back home, the RBI's MPC meeting will be the talk of the town, driving market sentiment."

For the 2021-22 fiscal, the BSE Sensex jumped 9,059.36 points or 18.29 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 2,774.05 points or 18.88 per cent.

"In the coming days, the major focus of the market will be on Russia-Ukraine war, movement in crude prices and RBI's policy announcement due this week," according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What's next for India with FASTag technology
What's next for India with FASTag technology
Under India's digital infra hood: Growing data centres
Under India's digital infra hood: Growing data centres
Can Tata Altroz get any better? The answer is, yes!
Can Tata Altroz get any better? The answer is, yes!
FPIs withdrew Rs 41,000 cr in March
FPIs withdrew Rs 41,000 cr in March
Dew: Jadeja's solution for CSK bowlers
Dew: Jadeja's solution for CSK bowlers
Imran's yorker: Parliament dissolved, polls in 90 days
Imran's yorker: Parliament dissolved, polls in 90 days
Dravid will do remarkable job as India coach: Ganguly
Dravid will do remarkable job as India coach: Ganguly

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Where Are The New Investors Coming From?

Where Are The New Investors Coming From?

'Govt must stop harassing entrepreneurs'

'Govt must stop harassing entrepreneurs'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances