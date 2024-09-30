News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade

Source: PTI
September 30, 2024 10:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday amid foreign fund outflows and a largely weak Asian markets where Japan's Nikkei index tanked nearly 5 per cent.

Broking stocks

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Markets were also dragged by decline in frontline stocks like ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 464.22 points to 85,107.63 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty tanked 133.85 points to 26,045.10.

 

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the major laggards.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, NTPC, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the positive territory.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index tanked nearly 5 per cent early on Monday.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,209.10 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"Market is likely to move into a consolidation phase in the near-term.

"One significant factor that is influencing foreign portfolios is the outperformance of the Chinese stocks which is reflected in the massive surge in the Hang Seng index by around 18 per cent in September.

"This surge has been triggered by hopes of revival in the Chinese economy in response to the monetary and fiscal stimulus announced by the Chinese authorities," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.71 per cent to $72.49 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'A Big Sound Like That Of A Bomb'
'A Big Sound Like That Of A Bomb'
Can Kirana Stores Beat The Q-Com Threat?
Can Kirana Stores Beat The Q-Com Threat?
Kia Sonet: A Facelift for an Urban Favorite
Kia Sonet: A Facelift for an Urban Favorite
Uddhav's big charge: Shah asked BJP leaders to...
Uddhav's big charge: Shah asked BJP leaders to...
BharatPe settles dispute with Ashneer Grover
BharatPe settles dispute with Ashneer Grover
Devara Is A Surprise Success
Devara Is A Surprise Success
How Much Should You Invest In Gold
How Much Should You Invest In Gold

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

How's The Josh At Amazon, Flipkart?

How's The Josh At Amazon, Flipkart?

IPOs: India 1st, US 2nd, China 3rd

IPOs: India 1st, US 2nd, China 3rd

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances