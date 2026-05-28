Why hospital stocks are thriving despite broader market dips

Despite broader market volatility, Indian hospital stocks are demonstrating remarkable resilience and outperformance in 2026, driven by strong earnings, strategic expansion, and increasing demand for healthcare services.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Hospital stocks have significantly outperformed broader market indices in 2026, with the Nifty Healthcare index gaining 7 per cent while the Nifty 50 declined by 8.5 per cent.

The strong performance is attributed to robust earnings growth, increased occupancy levels, higher average revenue per occupied bed, and strategic expansion by major hospital chains.

Newly listed Park Medi World surged 96 per cent, with other notable gainers including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Aster DM Healthcare, Yatharth Hospital, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.

Analysts highlight long-term structural drivers such as rising healthcare awareness, growing insurance penetration, medical tourism, and demand for specialised services as key growth factors.

Organised players are aggressively expanding into underpenetrated Tier-II and Tier-III cities, improving profitability and offering long-term growth visibility.

Hospital stocks have emerged as one of the strongest themes in 2026, clearly outperforming broader benchmark indices despite market volatility.

The outperformance has been driven by strong earnings growth, improved occupancy levels, higher average revenue per occupied bed, and aggressive expansion plans by major hospital chains.

According to National Stock Exchange data, the Nifty Healthcare index has gained a modest 7 per cent so far in 2026, as of May 26, compared with an 8.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

While a majority of the 20 constituents are drugmakers, a closer look at hospital stocks presents a different picture.

Top Performers in the Sector

Shares of newly listed Park Medi World emerged as the top gainer, surging 96 per cent year-to-date, followed by Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), which has gained 26 per cent, according to data compiled by Ace Equity.

Aster DM Healthcare, which underwent a major restructuring, has rallied 23 per cent, while shares of Yatharth Hospital and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise have advanced 20 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

Fortis Healthcare shares, on the other hand, have gained 10 per cent.

Other counters such as Global Health (Medanta), Rainbow Children’s Medicare, and Narayana Hrudayalaya have also remained in positive territory. However, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals and Max Healthcare have slipped by up to 5 per cent.

Fundamental Strength and Growth Drivers

Analysts believe the ongoing rally is fundamentally backed by strong operating performance.

The hospital companies mentioned above (excluding Aster DM) collectively reported strong financial performance in 2025-26 (FY26), with aggregate revenue rising 20.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 73,321.3 crore, compared with Rs 60,905.6 crore in 2024-25 (FY25), according to BS Research Bureau data.

Operating performance also improved, with combined earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rising 20.3 per cent to Rs 15,720.1 crore in FY26 from Rs 13,060.2 crore in FY25.

Aggregate net profit increased 20.9 per cent to Rs 7,507.1 crore in FY26, up from Rs 6,207.5 crore in the previous financial year.

Analysts said the sector is also benefiting from long-term structural drivers such as rising healthcare awareness, growing insurance penetration, medical tourism, an increase in lifestyle diseases, and strong demand for specialised services.

Changing Perceptions and Future Outlook

Jahol Prajapati, research analyst at Samco Securities, said that for years, listed hospital businesses were viewed as capital-intensive and slow-compounding stories due to long gestation periods, regulatory overhangs, and heavy expansion costs. But that perception is now changing.

“Hospital companies are in a sweet spot, supported by healthy earnings visibility, robust occupancy trends, and margin enhancement potential from expansion.

"We remain positive on Apollo, Max, Fortis, Narayana, Aster DM, and Medanta,” he said, adding that Yatharth and Park Medi are top picks in the midcap space.

Hariprasad K, chief executive officer of Livelong Wealth, said the market is rewarding hospital companies not merely as defensive plays, but as scalable consumption businesses with strong pricing power, rising cash flows, and long-term growth visibility.

He added that organised players are aggressively expanding into underpenetrated Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where demand remains strong, improving profitability profiles.

According to Hariprasad, Apollo remains the undisputed top pick, while Max stands out as one of the highest-quality businesses in the hospital space.

Among midcap players, KIMS is an attractive hospital operator structurally, backed by disciplined execution and a scalable operating model.

Sourav Choudhary, managing director at Raghunath Capital, said India remains underpenetrated in terms of hospital bed availability compared to global averages, leaving a long runway for organised private healthcare players.

Among the top picks, Choudhary prefers Apollo and Max due to their consistency, strong execution, and leadership positions.

In the midcap category, KIMS, Aster DM, and Yatharth are his preferred picks.