Hindustan Zinc To Generate ₹2,000 Crore Through AI Solutions

Hindustan Zinc is set to generate ₹2,000 crore in value by integrating artificial intelligence solutions into its mining and manufacturing operations, driving efficiency and innovation.

Key Points Hindustan Zinc aims to generate ₹2,000 crore by implementing AI solutions.

The initiative is part of a broader industry trend to adopt digital technologies in mining and manufacturing.

Hindustan Zinc is collaborating with over 50 deep tech startups on more than 100 AI projects.

The AI projects focus on production enhancement, cost optimisation, and ESG leadership.

V-Spark DeepTech Ventures is facilitating the collaboration between Hindustan Zinc and AI startups.

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday unveiled plans to generate Rs 2,000 crore in value by rolling out artificial intelligence-driven solutions across its mining and manufacturing operations.

Driving Efficiency With AI in Mining

The move comes amid a broader push by mining and metals firms to adopt digital technologies to tackle rising input costs, tighten margins and meet stricter environmental, social and governance expectations.

The company revealed the target during 'Zinnovation 2026', an industry technology showcase organised with V-Spark DeepTech Ventures--a global corporate innovation, accelerator and ventures platform.

"As industries globally accelerate adoption of AI, automation and industrial intelligence, platforms such as V-Spark are helping drive the next phase of smart manufacturing transformation across manufacturing, heavy industry and metals & mining," the company said in a statement.

Hindustan Zinc's Vision for Smart Manufacturing

"The future of manufacturing will be defined by our ability to scale with intelligence. At Hindustan Zinc, we are embedding technology directly into the core of our operations to prove that an industry traditionally defined by grit can be led by data. Zinnovation brings together global capability, entrepreneurial innovation and a scale that can deliver real impact on the ground," HZL Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

Collaborating With Deep Tech Startups

Hindustan Zinc is currently working with over 50 deep tech startups on more than 100 projects through V-Spark DeepTech Ventures. These collaborations span key focus areas including production enhancement, cost optimisation, value creation, ESG leadership, asset performance, safety and operational efficiency.

"The next era of industrial leadership will be driven by AI and collaborative innovation ecosystems. Through V-Spark DeepTech Ventures, we are building a platform that connects startups, technology leaders, and operating businesses to solve critical industrial challenges at scale," Akarsh Hebbar, Chairman, V-Spark DeepTech Ventures and President, Vedanta Group said.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 10 silver producers globally.