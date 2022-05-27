News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » High WPI may put pressure on retail inflation: RBI

High WPI may put pressure on retail inflation: RBI

Source: PTI
May 27, 2022 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sounding a note of caution, the Reserve Bank said on Friday said there is a risk of high wholesale price inflation (WPI) putting pressure on the retail inflation, albeit with a lag.

RBI

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

In its annual report, the RBI said that the cost-push pressures from high industrial raw material prices, transportation costs and global logistics, and supply chain bottlenecks continue to impinge on core inflation.

"The substantial wedge between wholesale and retail price inflation amidst a sharp rise in manufactured products' inflation poses the risk of a possible passthrough of input cost pressures to retail inflation with a lag, although slack in the economy is muting the pass-through," the central bank noted.

 

The conflict over Ukraine and the consequent spike in commodity prices has overcast the outlook for inflation in India as in the rest of the world, it added.

To control spiralling prices, the government had recently cut excise duty on petrol and diesel and also waived import duty on some raw materials used in the steel and plastic industry. Besides, export duty was hiked on iron ore and iron pellets.

A rise in price across all items from fuel to vegetables and cooking oil pushed WPI or wholesale price inflation to a record high of 15.08 per cent in April and retail inflation to a nearly eight-year high of 7.79 per cent.

High inflation prompted the Reserve Bank to hold an unscheduled meeting to raise the benchmark interest rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent earlier this month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Labour Force INCREASED By 8.8 Million In April
Labour Force INCREASED By 8.8 Million In April
'Gurumurthy must be sacked from RBI'
'Gurumurthy must be sacked from RBI'
'Inflation likely to average above 7% in Q2 and Q3'
'Inflation likely to average above 7% in Q2 and Q3'
Your Summer Pix: Let's Hit The Beach!
Your Summer Pix: Let's Hit The Beach!
NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs case
NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs case
'You won't hear one negative word out of his mouth'
'You won't hear one negative word out of his mouth'
J-K police arrest activist for tweet on Shivling
J-K police arrest activist for tweet on Shivling

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Funding may dry up for 12-18 mths: Unacademy to staff

Funding may dry up for 12-18 mths: Unacademy to staff

How Infosys regained its mojo under Salil Parekh

How Infosys regained its mojo under Salil Parekh

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances