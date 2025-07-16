HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HDFC Bank board mulls bonus issue, special dividend

July 16, 2025 13:15 IST

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its board in its meeting on July 19 will decide on issuing bonus shares and special interim dividend.

HDFC Bank

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Shares of HDFC Bank gained 1.33 per cent to touch a high of Rs 2,021.90 in the early morning trade after the company's announcement on BSE.

 

Earlier on June 23, the bank had announced that its board will meet on July 19, Saturday, to consider and approve the financial results for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, HDFC Bank said its board would also consider the proposals of declaration of a special interim dividend on the equity shares of the bank, for the financial year 2025-26; and issue of bonus shares, subject to approval of shareholders of the bank.

HDFC Bank managing director & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, in a message to shareholders in the annual report for FY25 had earlier this week said that the bank is confident of growing its advances on par with the industry in the current financial year and will exceed it next year.

The bank's net profit increased by 10.7 per cent to Rs 67,347.4 crore as of March 2025, and the balance sheet rose by over 8 per cent to over Rs 39.10 lakh crore.

