News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Guidelines to improve quality control at audit firms in place

Guidelines to improve quality control at audit firms in place

By Ruchika Chitravanshi
November 21, 2022 11:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has issued guidelines to inspect select audit firms to identify areas and opportunities for improvement in the audit firm’s system of quality control, a statement said.

Audit

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

“Inspections will consist firm-wide review of audit quality and individual file reviews on test-check basis to evaluate the level of compliance with applicable auditing standards and quality control policy and processes,” NFRA said.

The selection of the audit firm or the auditor for such inspection by NFRA would be based on assessment of risks in the audit environment.

 

Other parameters, such as the size, composition, and nature of the firm, number of audit engagements completed in the year under review, complexity and diversity of preparer financial statements audited would also be taken into account. NFRA can add other “risk indicators” to this list from time to time.

The inspection cycle will start with a presentation by the audit firm, which would be address-specific areas as communicated by NFRA.

On-site inspection after meeting the senior management would also be conducted.

“The inspected audit firm/auditor will be required to provide written responses to the queries and observations, and written confirmations as required by the inspection team.”

NFRA would issue a draft inspection report for obtaining responses of the audit firm before finalisation and issue of final inspection report.

The inspection report could lead to financial reporting quality reviews of financial statements of the companies whose audits are selected for inspection.

“They may also result in issue of advisories or directions to the audit firms or auditors,” NFRA guidelines said.

The authority said audit quality inspections, world-wide, are integral to the functioning of independent audit regulators.

“Audit quality inspections will provide an opportunity for feedback and course correction to the audit firms and at the same time foster a greater mutual understanding of the policies and procedures that underlie audit quality management,” the financial reporting authority added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ruchika Chitravanshi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Is India's Government Too Bloated?
Is India's Government Too Bloated?
Don't Make It A Pre-Election Budget, Nirmalaji
Don't Make It A Pre-Election Budget, Nirmalaji
How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?
How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?
Driver of truck that plowed into procession arrested
Driver of truck that plowed into procession arrested
Delhi to challenge Chhawla gang-rape acquittals in SC
Delhi to challenge Chhawla gang-rape acquittals in SC
Night To Remember For Sharvari, Ranveer
Night To Remember For Sharvari, Ranveer
World Cup: England's Kane to wear One Love armband
World Cup: England's Kane to wear One Love armband

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Term Deposits: Banks Must Offer Higher Rates

Term Deposits: Banks Must Offer Higher Rates

MFs Are Putting Investors' Money At Risk

MFs Are Putting Investors' Money At Risk

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances