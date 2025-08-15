HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
GST revamp to see rates of 5%, 18%; 40% tax on 7 items

GST revamp to see rates of 5%, 18%; 40% tax on 7 items

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read
August 15, 2025 19:12 IST

The central government has proposed just two tax rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent in the revamped Goods and Services Tax (GST), slated to replace the current indirect tax regime by Diwali this year, highly placed sources said.

GST

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

While the presently nil or zero per cent GST tax is charged on essential food items, 5 per cent is charged on daily use items, 12 per cent on standard goods, 18 per cent electronics and services and 28 per cent on luxury and sin goods, the revamped GST regime will have two slabs plus a special rate of 40 per cent for luxury and sin goods, they said.

 

When the revamped structure is approved by the GST Council, 99 per cent of items in the current 12 per cent slab will move to the 5 per cent bracket.

Similarly, almost 90 per cent of goods and services that are currently charged at 28 per cent would shift to an 18 per cent tax rate.

The special rate of 40 per cent would be levied only on seven items, sources said, adding tobacco would also fall under this rate, but the total incidence of taxation would continue at the current 88 per cent.

The revamped GST is expected to give a big boost to consumption, offsetting the revenue loss that may occur from the rate revision, they said.

Under the present GST structure, which came into being after central and state levies were subsumed beginning July 1, 2017, the highest 65 per cent tax collections happen from the 18 per cent levy.

The top tax bracket of 28 per cent on luxury and sin goods contributes 11 per cent of the revenue, while the 12 per cent slab accounts for just 5 per cent of the revenue.

The lowest 5 per cent levy on essential daily-use items contributes 7 per cent of the total GST kitty.

High labour-intensive and export-oriented sectors like diamonds and precious stones would continue to be taxed as per the existing rates.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's Space Manufacturing Boom
Time To Tackle The Digital Fraud Surge
From Badla To Jane Street: Market Tricks Haunt Again
Shadow AI Threat Rising
Why Are Bankers Committing Suicide?
