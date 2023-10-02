News
GST mop-up rises 10% to over Rs 1.62 lakh cr in Sep

GST mop-up rises 10% to over Rs 1.62 lakh cr in Sep

Source: PTI
October 02, 2023 20:50 IST
Helped by improved compliance, GST collections increased by 10 per cent to over Rs 1.62 lakh crore in September, crossing the Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark for the fourth time during current financial year.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Gross GST revenue collected last month was Rs 1,62,712 crore.

 

Of this, Central GST was Rs 29,818 crore, State GST was Rs 37,657 crore, Integrated GST was Rs 83,623 crore (including Rs 41,145 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 11,613 crore (including Rs 881 crore collected on import of goods).

The revenue in September 2023 was 10 per cent higher than the GST revenue of Rs 1.47 lakh crore in the same month last year, the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
