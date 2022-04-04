News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » GST for Covid medicines pegged at 5%: Govt

GST for Covid medicines pegged at 5%: Govt

Source: PTI
April 04, 2022 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

COVID-19 medicines and instruments are being sold at a GST rate of five per cent while other medicines are sold at a GST rate between five and 12 per cent ever since the pandemic started, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Covid

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Chaudhary also said that 66 per cent of government-sponsored health insurance schemes in the country are being run by the central government.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic started, a decision was made for sale of all medicines at the GST rate between 5 and 12 per cent and the GST rate for COVID-19 related medicines and instruments has been reduced to five per cent,” he said during the Question Hour.

 

The minister said the GST rate for health insurance is 18 percent, which is as per international standards, and similar to what it was during pre-GST days in the country.

He said senior citizens can avail tax rebate of up to Rs 1 lakh on health insurance policies.

Chaudhary said GST rates and exemptions on all services (including GST on health insurance premium) are prescribed on recommendations of the GST Council which is a constitutional body comprising Union finance minister and ministers as nominated by respective state and union territory governments.

“At present, Goods and Services Tax (GST) on health insurance services is levied at standard rate, i.e., 18 per cent.

"Specific health insurance schemes catering to the needs of economically weaker sections of the society and differently abled, such as Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), Universal Health Insurance Scheme, Jan Argoya Bima Policy and Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme are fully exempt from GST,” he said.

Further, he said, healthcare services are also exempt from the GST.

Representations to reduce the GST on health insurance were placed before the GST Council in its 31st meeting held on December 22, 2018 and in its 37th meeting held on September 20, 2019.

The GST Council did not make recommendation for reduction of GST, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Crypto industry sees exits ahead of new tax regime
Crypto industry sees exits ahead of new tax regime
Middle Income Groups See An Uptrend In Income
Middle Income Groups See An Uptrend In Income
Indians defer travel plans as Sri Lanka imposes curfew
Indians defer travel plans as Sri Lanka imposes curfew
Is Alia getting married in April?
Is Alia getting married in April?
IPL 2022: SRH vs LSG: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: SRH vs LSG: Who Will Win?
Sensex rallies over 1,300 pts to reclaim 60,000-level
Sensex rallies over 1,300 pts to reclaim 60,000-level
Dom's Take: Rajapaksas In Trouble
Dom's Take: Rajapaksas In Trouble

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Manufacturing sector grows at slowest pace in 6 mths

Manufacturing sector grows at slowest pace in 6 mths

This is a merger of equals: HDFC chief Deepak Parekh

This is a merger of equals: HDFC chief Deepak Parekh

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances