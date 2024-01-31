News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » GST collections rise to 2nd highest-ever in Jan

GST collections rise to 2nd highest-ever in Jan

Source: PTI
January 31, 2024 21:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Goods and Services Tax collections jumped 10.4 per cent to over Rs 1.72 lakh crore in January, reflecting buoyant economic activity and setting the stage for the next phase of GST reforms.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

This is the second-highest monthly collection ever and marks the third month in this financial year with a collection of Rs 1.70 lakh crore or more, a finance ministry statement said on Wednesday.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2024 (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024) is Rs 1,72,129 crore, which shows a 10.4 per cent y-o-y growth over the revenue of Rs 1,55,922 crore collected in January 2023 (till 05:00 PM on 31.01.2023)," the ministry said.

 

During the April 2023-January 2024 period, cumulative gross GST collection witnessed 11.6 per cent year-on-year growth (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024), reaching Rs 16.69 lakh crore against Rs 14.96 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year (April 2022-January 2023).

The highest-ever monthly GST collection was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

NA Shah Associates Partner Indirect Tax Parag Mehta said a major reason was increasing awareness within the trade, final orders of pending show cause notices for 2017-18, which were passed on December 31, and the utmost use of data analytics by authorities to curb evasion.

Deloitte India Partner MS Mani said the second-highest ever GST collections would provide even more headroom for embarking upon the next stage of GST reforms.

"The GST collections are in line with the other macroeconomic parameters, which indicate a significant uplift in economic activities, with even the IMF upgrading the growth forecast to 6.7 per cent for FY23-24.

"The same collection trajectory in the next two months will ensure that the tax collection targets for the year are comfortably surpassed," Mani said.

Abhishek Jain, partner & national head, indirect tax, KPMG, said one significant reason for this growth could be linked to voluntary payments by businesses for FY 22-23 during finalisation of annual returns and reconciliation statements in December.

Tax Connect Advisory Partner Vivek Jalan said GST collections have been consistently rising and have almost doubled from an average of around 0.85 lakh crore in FY17-18 to around Rs 16.5 lakh crore in FY2023-25.

"As the taxpayers base has also doubled and keeps increasing by the day, these are clear indications that the biggest tax reform in Indian history has stabilised to a large extent," Jalan added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nirmalaji, What Surprises Can We Expect?
Nirmalaji, What Surprises Can We Expect?
'Balanced advantage funds are good option'
'Balanced advantage funds are good option'
'Investors could tilt towards largecaps'
'Investors could tilt towards largecaps'
Champai Soren to replace Hemant Soren as J'khand CM
Champai Soren to replace Hemant Soren as J'khand CM
HC's 2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news
HC's 2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news
Prez invokes Ram temple, Art 370 in Parl speech
Prez invokes Ram temple, Art 370 in Parl speech
AAP to move SC over Chandigarh mayoral poll results
AAP to move SC over Chandigarh mayoral poll results

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Market is headed for an eventful 2024'

'Market is headed for an eventful 2024'

How AI Is Transforming Auto Manufacturing

How AI Is Transforming Auto Manufacturing

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances