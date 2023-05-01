News
Rediff.com  » Business » GST collection in April is highest ever, at Rs 1.87 lakh crore

GST collection in April is highest ever, at Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Source: PTI
May 01, 2023 19:03 IST
GST collection grew by 12 per cent in April to Rs 1.87 lakh crore, the highest monthly mop-up since the rollout of the indirect tax regime.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April 2023 is Rs 1,87,035 crore of which CGST is Rs 38,440 crore, SGST is Rs 47,412 crore, IGST is Rs 89,158 crore (including Rs 34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,025 crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in April last year.

 

"The revenues for the month of April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year," the ministry said.

During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 16 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The total gross collection for the 2022-23 fiscal stood at Rs 18.10 lakh crore, 22 per cent higher than the previous year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Why Bank Frauds Continue
Bank Deposits: Strong Safety Net Needed
Who Will Admit To Committing Fraud?
'No proposal to postpone Asia Cup'
IPL 2023: Suryakumar's heartwarming gesture!
Electric two-wheeler sales skid by a fourth
Uniform Civil Code, freebies in BJP's K'taka manifesto
