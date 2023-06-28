News
GQG, other investors buy $1 bn stake in Adani firms

GQG, other investors buy $1 bn stake in Adani firms

Source: PTI
June 28, 2023 13:16 IST
US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners and other investors have bought close to $1 billion worth of stocks in Adani group's two firms from the founding family in large block trades.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: ANI Photo

The group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd saw 18 million shares, or 1.6 per cent, trade in a single block while the renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy saw a total 35.2 million shares, or 2.2 per cent, change hands, sources aware of the matter said.

 

GQG, which had in March bought shares in four Adani group companies worth $1.87 billion and in May increased the stake by $400-500 million, is said to be one of the investors buying shares in block deal on Wednesday.

Adani family sold shares in block deals on Wednesday, they said.

The identity of other investors was not immediately known.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Why I Have Not Sold Adani Stock
'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'
War Over Amul's Plans For South India
Recipes: Celebrate Eid With Delicious Meat Dishes
NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, 13th this year
Ashes: England lack depth: Paine
Uniform Civil Code can't be forced: Chidambaram
Meet Isha Ambani's Amazing Mother-In-Law

How India Plans To Become A Semiconductor Giant

