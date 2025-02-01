HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fiscal deficit for FY25 at 4.8% of GDP; 4.4% for FY26: FM

Fiscal deficit for FY25 at 4.8% of GDP; 4.4% for FY26: FM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
February 01, 2025 12:32 IST

The fiscal deficit for FY25 has been pegged at 4.8 per cent of GDP and at 4.4 per cent for FY26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: Sansad TV/youtube

Presenting the Budget 2025-26, she said net market borrowings are estimated at Rs 11.54 lakh crore for next fiscal year.

 

The finance minister also said the government will set up a high-level committee for regulatory reforms on all non-financial sectors.

She also said NaBFID (National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development) will set up partial credit enhancement facility for corporate bonds.

Investment friendliness index of states will be launched this year, Sitharaman further said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
