Home  » Business » Govt issues LoI to Starlink for satcom services

Govt issues LoI to Starlink for satcom services

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
May 08, 2025 00:07 IST

The government has issued Letter of Intent to Starlink for satcom services, sources said on Wednesday.

Starlink

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Starlink is a satellite internet service developed by SpaceX -- the American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company founded in 2002 by world's richest man Elon Musk.

 

It provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet worldwide using satellite technology.

Sources told PTI that the Department of Telecom (DoT) has now issued Letter of Intent to Starlink.

Prior to this, the government had issued licences to Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications.

Unlike conventional satellite services that rely on distant geostationary satellites, Starlink utilises the world's largest low earth orbit or LEO constellation (550 km above earth).

This constellation of LEO satellites (7,000 now but eventually set to grow to over 40,000) and its mesh delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, and video calls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
