Govt gets Rs 4,353 cr as dividend from 7 PSUs

Govt gets Rs 4,353 cr as dividend from 7 PSUs

Source: PTI
March 15, 2022 21:31 IST
The government on Tuesday said it has received Rs 4,353 crore as dividend tranches from seven public sector enterprises, including Coal India and PFC.

Dividend

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Government has respectively received about Rs 575 crore and Rs 2038 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and Coal India Ltd as dividend tranches," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

 

Besides, about Rs 887 crore and Rs 653 crore have been received from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd as dividend tranches.

The government has also received about Rs 100 crore, Rs 33 crore and Rs 67 crore from BDL, Manganese Ore India Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd, respectively.

During the current financial year 2021-22 so far, Rs 53,412.22 crore has been obtained through dividend from CPSEs.

Source: PTI
 
