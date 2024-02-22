News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Govt allows onion exports to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain, Bhutan

Govt allows onion exports to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain, Bhutan

By Laxmi Devi
February 22, 2024 20:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government on Thursday permitted traders to export 54,760 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain and Bhutan till March 31.

Narendra Modi

Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

"We have allowed export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, 1,200 tonnes to Mauritius, 3,000 tonnes of Bahrain and 560 tonnes to Bhutan with immediate effect," consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

 

Traders are allowed to export this quantity till March 31.

The modalities are being worked out, he said.

Singh said the decision has been taken following a recommendation from the external affairs ministry.

Currently, there is a ban on onion exports till March 31.

The ban was imposed on December 8, 2023, in order to boost the domestic supply and check price rise.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Laxmi Devi
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Next few months are likely to see...'
'Next few months are likely to see...'
Paytm Crisis: StartUp Founders Take Note
Paytm Crisis: StartUp Founders Take Note
'60% of taxpayers will shift to'
'60% of taxpayers will shift to'
Recruiters send 3 K'taka youth to Russia-Ukraine front
Recruiters send 3 K'taka youth to Russia-Ukraine front
Avoid naming animals as Sita and Akbar: Calcutta HC
Avoid naming animals as Sita and Akbar: Calcutta HC
Want to carry forward my finisher role: Rawat
Want to carry forward my finisher role: Rawat
Tendulkars' Shikara Ride
Tendulkars' Shikara Ride

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

5 Electric SUVs Coming To India

5 Electric SUVs Coming To India

Has Paytm Woken Up Too Late?

Has Paytm Woken Up Too Late?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances