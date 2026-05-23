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Home  » Business » Global Firms Invest Rs 963 Crore In Paytm Parent Company

Global Firms Invest Rs 963 Crore In Paytm Parent Company

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 23, 2026 17:08 IST

Global financial giants like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have invested Rs 963 crore in Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, signalling strong investor confidence in the fintech firm's growth and profitability.

Key Points

  • Global financial institutions invest Rs 963 crore in Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications.
  • The investment represents a 1.34 per cent stake acquired from SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital.
  • Participating investors include Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Citigroup Global Markets.
  • Paytm reported a consolidated profit of Rs 183 crore in Q4, marking a significant turnaround.
  • Paytm's annual revenue grew by 22.2 per cent to Rs 8,437 crore in FY26.

Global financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Citigroup Global Markets, have collectively acquired a 1.34 per cent stake in One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, from SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital for Rs 963 crore through open market transactions.

Other foreign investors participating in the transaction included Ghisallo Capital Management, BNP Paribas, Copthall Mauritius Investment, and Hong Kong-based Viridian Asset Management.

 

Among domestic institutional investors, Sundaram Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and India Acorn ICAV also bought shares of the fintech firm, as per the block deal data executed on the BSE on Friday.

These entities collectively purchased a total of 85.98 lakh shares on the exchange, representing a 1.34 per cent stake in Noida-based One97 Communications.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,120.65 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 963.60 crore.

Key Investors and Stake Adjustments in Paytm

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based private equity firm SAIF Partners, through its affiliates -- SAIF III Mauritius Company Ltd and SAIF Partners India IV Ltd -- offloaded a combined 80.08 lakh shares of Paytm.

Further, Gurugram-based venture capital firm Elevation Capital also disposed of 5.89 lakh shares in the fintech company. The shares were offloaded at the same price, as per the data on the BSE.

Following the transaction, SAIF Partners' holding in One 97 Communications declined to 12.18 per cent from 13.43 per cent.

Shares of One 97 Communications on Friday declined nearly 4 per cent to close at Rs 1,112.50 apiece on the BSE.

Paytm's Financial Performance and Growth

In November 2025, PE firm SAIF Partners divested a 1.86 per cent stake in Paytm for Rs 1,556 crore.

Earlier this month, Paytm reported a consolidated profit of Rs 183 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026, a turnaround from a loss of Rs 545 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 18.4 per cent to Rs 2,264 crore during the reporting quarter from Rs 1,912 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

During the financial year ended March 2026, Paytm posted a consolidated profit of Rs 552 crore compared to a loss of Rs 663 crore in FY25.

The annual revenue from the operations of Paytm grew by 22.2 per cent to Rs 8,437 crore in FY26 from Rs 6,900 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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