News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Gold ETFs log Rs 248-cr outflow in Feb

Gold ETFs log Rs 248-cr outflow in Feb

Source: PTI
March 20, 2022 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a net outflow of Rs 248 crore in February, making it the second consecutive month of withdrawals as investors preferred equities over other segments on record SIP flows.

Gold

Photograph: Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters

Net outflows from the gold ETFs were at Rs 452 crore in the month of January.

Prior to that, the asset class had seen a net investment of Rs 313 crore, according to the data of Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

 

Despite the outflows, the category witnessed an increase in net assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs to Rs 18,727 crore at the end of February from Rs 17,839 crore in January-end.

Also, the segment saw a surge in the number of folios by 3.09 lakh to 37.74 lakh during the period under review.

This move could be directed towards gold assets being considered as a tool for diversification of the portfolio by the investors and a hedge against market volatility, Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder, LXME, said.

She attributed the latest outflow from gold ETFs to two factors -- investors could be diverting their investments from gold instruments to equity as a portfolio rebalancing strategy due to the attractive returns garnered by the equity markets.

Also, investors view this market correction as an opportunity to enter the markets.

"Secondly, given the rise in prices of gold, traders may have booked the profits and exited their trades for managing their margin money for trade in other asset classes,"she added.

Kavitha Krishnan, senior analyst - manager research, Morningstar India, said that investors have almost always favoured gold as an asset that can be used to mitigate risks and diversify their investments.

Over time, the rising prices of gold and the increasing appeal around the commodity has led to a lot of investors choosing to invest in gold ETF's.

However, the category has been witnessing outflows for a second month in a row.

"With equities garnering the most flows and SIP (systematic investment plan) touching record highs, investors seem to prefer this segment over the others, including gold ETFs.

"Moreover, investors also seem to be booking profits by redeeming their investments, given the uptick in gold prices," she added.

In the entire 2021, gold ETFs attracted Rs 4,814 crore primarily due to firming of inflation and elevated market valuations.

The inflow was lower compared to Rs 6,657 crore seen in 2020.

Gold ETF, which aims to track the domestic physical gold price, are passive investment instruments that are based on gold prices and invest in gold bullion.

In short, gold ETFs are units representing physical gold which may be in paper or dematerialised form.

One gold ETF unit is equal to 1 gram of gold and is backed by physical gold of very high purity.

They combine the flexibility of stock investment and the simplicity of gold investments.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Lexus gears up to drive in EVs to India
Lexus gears up to drive in EVs to India
How metaverse is going to make a BIG difference
How metaverse is going to make a BIG difference
How the markets will fare this week
How the markets will fare this week
'BJP's game plan': Uddhav rejects AIMIM alliance offer
'BJP's game plan': Uddhav rejects AIMIM alliance offer
Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 cr for manufacturing EVs
Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 cr for manufacturing EVs
Biren Singh named Manipur chief minister for 2nd term
Biren Singh named Manipur chief minister for 2nd term
'The Kashmir Files' creates row in New Zealand
'The Kashmir Files' creates row in New Zealand

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Auto Expo to be held from January 13-18 next year

Auto Expo to be held from January 13-18 next year

Govt plans to merge BBNL with BSNL this month

Govt plans to merge BBNL with BSNL this month

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances