HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Gold climbs to Rs 1.56 lakh/10g amid rising US-Iran tensions

Gold climbs to Rs 1.56 lakh/10g amid rising US-Iran tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2026 14:26 IST

x

Escalating tensions between the US and Iran are driving gold prices higher as investors seek safe-haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold prices increased significantly

Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gold prices increased significantly in futures trading due to rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.
  • Safe-haven demand for gold strengthened as US-Iran tensions escalated, pushing prices above $5,000 per ounce.
  • Analysts suggest that while a strong US dollar could temporarily limit gains, continued tensions are likely to support further increases in gold prices.
  • President Trump's warning to Iran regarding its nuclear program has heightened geopolitical risk and supported demand for precious metals.

Gold prices climbed by Rs 1,315 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams in the futures trade on Friday, tracking firm global trends amid renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, which boosted the safe-haven asset.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for April delivery appreciated by Rs 1,315, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 1,56,134 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,355 lots.

 

In the international market, Comex gold futures for April delivery gained $49.55, or 1 per cent, to $5,046.95 per ounce.

Market Analysis and Expert Opinions

Gold went above the $5,000-mark as safe-haven demand strengthened amid rising US-Iran tensions, Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Also read: Why gold loan book has doubled in 2 years

He added that a strong US dollar and shifting interest-rate expectations could temporarily cap sharp gains; continued escalating tensions are likely to keep risk-averse flows elevated, potentially supporting a further rise in gold prices in the coming days.

Geopolitical Factors Influencing Gold

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran to reach an agreement on its nuclear programme within 10 days or face consequences, heightening tensions and adding a geopolitical risk premium across markets.

"This continued fragility has embedded a risk premium in global markets, underpinning precious metals," Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, said, adding that rising US military presence in the Middle East and stalled Ukraine-Russia peace talks have reinforced global uncertainty and supported demand for the safe-haven asset.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Cheaper Harleys Likely To Test Enfield's Pricing Power
Cheaper Harleys Likely To Test Enfield's Pricing Power
AI Democracy Needs India: OpenAI
AI Democracy Needs India: OpenAI
'We have been building AI before it became mainstream'
'We have been building AI before it became mainstream'
Gold, Silver Surge Pushes Jan Import Bill Up
Gold, Silver Surge Pushes Jan Import Bill Up
Nissan Gravite: 3-row car for small car price
Nissan Gravite: 3-row car for small car price

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Emraan Hashmi spotted at Mumbai airport, looks cool and handsome1:35

Emraan Hashmi spotted at Mumbai airport, looks cool and...

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stylish and cool in an off shoulder top1:39

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stylish and cool in an off...

Video: Shirts Off, Youth Congress Workers Protest At AI Summit Over India-US Deal0:56

Video: Shirts Off, Youth Congress Workers Protest At AI...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO