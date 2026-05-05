Godrej Properties to raise Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs

Godrej Properties Limited has announced its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 649.5 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a 70.13 per cent year-on-year surge, as the real estate giant sets an ambitious target of over Rs 39,000 crore in residential bookings for FY27.

Photograph: Courtesy, Godrej Properties

Key Points Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) recorded its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 649.5 crore in Q4 FY26, a 70.13 per cent year-on-year increase.

The company achieved its best-ever quarterly booking value of Rs 10,163 crore in Q4 FY26, matching the previous year's record.

GPL plans to significantly grow residential bookings to over Rs 39,000 crore in FY27 through new project launches and strong sustenance sales.

The board approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and other debt securities.

GPL retained its position as India's largest residential developer by booking value for the third consecutive financial year in FY26.

Godrej Properties Limited's (GPL's) profit (attributable to the equity holders of the parent) for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4 FY26) grew by 70.13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 649.5 crore – the highest-ever quarterly profit in the company's history.

Higher revenues, best-ever quarterly bookings, and collections drove the company's profit growth.

Its revenue for the quarter grew by 63 per cent, to Rs 3,458.13 crore. Q4 FY26 booking value was the highest quarterly booking value ever by Godrej Properties, matching the previous best of Q4 FY25 at Rs 10,163 crore.

Ambitious Growth Targets for FY27

In FY27, GPL plans to grow residential bookings to over Rs 39,000 crore through the launch of "a large number of new projects combined with strong sustenance sales".

"This, combined with strong construction progress, will allow us to maintain rapid growth in operating cash flows as well.

"With a robust launch pipeline and strong balance sheet, we are confident of a strong FY27, but will remain watchful about potential global security-led disruptions to the economy and sectoral demand," Godrej said.

Additionally, the company's board of directors, on Monday, also approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore by issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), bonds and/or other debt securities on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

The company had raised Rs 6,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in December 2024.

GPL's collections for the quarter stood at Rs 7,947 crore, up 14 per cent YoY.

Its operating cash flow (OCF) stood at Rs 4,631 crore, representing a YoY growth of 14 per cent.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter grew by 51 per cent to Rs 959 crore.

Financial Performance and Market Leadership

The company's total expenses for Q4 FY26 grew by 45.42 per cent YoY, mainly driven by an increase of 116.12 per cent in the cost of materials consumed.

For FY26, GPL's revenue increased by 4.23 per cent YoY to Rs 5,131.43 crore. Its profit grew by 32.16 per cent YoY to Rs 1,850.2 crore, the highest ever in the company's history. The Ebitda grew by 43 per cent to Rs 2,826 crore.

The company also delivered its highest-ever business development, bookings, collections, and operating cash flow in FY26.

Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairperson, GPL, said, "The demand for residential real estate in India remains strong across key markets, and the company will continue to seek to gain market share through outstanding design, timely delivery, and high-quality developments."

According to GPL, the company retained its position as India's largest residential developer by booking value for the third consecutive financial year.

Its booking value for the year grew 16 per cent YoY and at a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41 per cent to Rs 34,171 crore in FY26.

Strategic Investments and Future Outlook

The collections grew by 17 per cent YoY and at a three-year CAGR of 30 per cent to Rs 19,965 crore.

This is the highest collection ever reported by an Indian real estate developer in a quarter and in a financial year, GPL noted.

The company's OCF for FY26 stood at Rs 7,830 crore, representing a YoY growth of 5 per cent.

Its direct construction spend increased by 62 per cent in FY26.

GPL added projects with a revenue potential of Rs 42,100 crore to its portfolio in FY26, achieving over 200 per cent of guidance and a YoY growth of 59 per cent.

It delivered projects aggregating 12.1 million square feet in FY26, achieving 121 per cent of guidance.

"Our business development additions with a future booking value of over Rs 42,000 crore in FY26 will ensure that we continue to have a strong launch pipeline in the year ahead.

"The record operating cash flow of Rs 7,830 crore we generated in FY26 will enable us to continue to invest for growth while ensuring a strong balance sheet," Godrej added.

The company's net debt as of FY26 stood at Rs 6,414 crore.

The board of directors also recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share for 2025-26, highest ever in any financial year, subject to approval of members of the Annual General Meeting.