Adi Godrej's Son Pirojsha to Succeed Nadir Godrej as Group Chairperson

Pirojsha Godrej is set to take over as chairperson of Godrej Industries Group in August, succeeding Nadir Godrej and ushering in a new era of leadership for the conglomerate.

Photograph: Courtesy, Godrej Industries

Key Points Pirojsha Godrej will become the chairperson of Godrej Industries Group in August, succeeding Nadir Godrej.

Nadir Godrej will transition to the role of chairman emeritus after serving the group for several decades.

Burjis Godrej will become chairperson of Godrej Agrovet and join the board of Godrej Industries.

Vishal Sharma has been appointed chairperson of Astec LifeSciences, with Arijit Mukherjee as executive director.

The Godrej family split amicably in 2024, forming Godrej Industries Group (GIG) and Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG).

The Godrej Industries Group on Monday announced a leadership transition, as part of which Pirojsha Godrej will take over the mantle as chairperson of the conglomerate from his uncle, Nadir, in August this year.

Nadir Godrej will assume the role of chairman emeritus as part of the planned generational succession, which also involves other leadership changes, according to a statement.

"This moment is both a responsibility and a privilege. We inherit a remarkable legacy built over generations, and our task now is to build on it with ambition while staying true to the values that define us," Pirojsha said.

Nadir will retire after turning 75 in August 2026 and step down from the boards of Godrej Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Properties at that time, the statement said, adding that he has stepped down as chairperson and non-executive director of Astec LifeSciences from Monday.

"I am confident that the Group will continue to grow from strength to strength under the next generation of leadership, while remaining deeply anchored in its values," Nadir, who has served the group for several decades, said.

Pirojsha Godrej, the son of Nadir's elder brother, Adi, and Parmeshwar Godrej, is the chairperson-designate who will take over as chairperson of Godrej Industries Group (GIG) and Godrej Industries from August 14.

He will continue to be the chairperson of Godrej Properties, Godrej Capital, and Godrej Ventures, the statement said.

Apart from this, Burjis Godrej, the son of Nadir, will serve as chairperson of Godrej Agrovet and will join the board of Godrej Industries as a non-executive director from August 14, the statement said.

Burjis, the cousin of Pirojsha, has stepped down as managing director of Astec LifeSciences with immediate effect and will continue to serve on its board as a non-executive director, the statement said.

"Our focus will be on building a stronger, more resilient Godrej Agrovet, driving sustainable growth while sharpening execution across our businesses," Burjis said.

Godrej Chemicals' chief executive Vishal Sharma has been appointed chairperson of Astec LifeSciences with immediate effect, while Arijit Mukherjee, who currently serves as the chief operating officer of Astec LifeSciences, will be appointed as an executive director.

Godrej Family Restructuring

The Godrej family, having its roots in lock making, split amicably into two in 2024 to form the GIG and Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG). Brothers Adi and Nadir got GIG, which is into consumer goods, real estate, financial services and chemicals businesses, while their cousins Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna got the Godrej Enterprises Group with interests in aerospace, defence, energy and security.