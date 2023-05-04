News
Go First suspends ticket sale till May 15; cancels flights till May 9

By flights till May 9
May 04, 2023 13:47 IST
Crisis-hit airline Go First has suspended sale of tickets till May 15 and is working to refund or reschedule existing bookings for future dates, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.

Go First counter

IMAGE: Go First counter wears a deserted look at the Terminal 2 of IGI airport, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show cause notice to the airline after it suddenly decided to cancel flights for three days starting May 3.

"Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them," the regulator said in a statement.

 

After examining the reply filed by Go First, the watchdog has issued an order "under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation".

The regulator also said it is committed to minimising passenger inconvenience in view of the abrupt decision by Go First to suspend their scheduled operations without any prior intimation.

Separately, Go First said it has cancelled flights till May 9 due to operational reasons.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled... A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the airline said in an update on its website.

flights till May 9
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
