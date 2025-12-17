HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Global trade getting weaponised through tariffs: Sitharaman

Global trade getting weaponised through tariffs: Sitharaman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 17, 2025 12:57 IST

x

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said global trade is increasingly "getting weaponised" through tariffs and other measures, and India will have to negotiate its way carefully.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

She said that the overall strength of the economy will give the country an added advantage.

"Trade is getting weaponised through tariff, through many other measures and India will have to negotiate its way carefully in this, and not just take care of tariff but I think overall our economy strength is what is going to give us that additional advantage,"  Sitharaman said at Times Network's India Economic Conclave 2025.

 

She said that globally it is now "very clear" that trade is not free and fair.

"India can be lectured saying you (India) are very inward-looking, you are a tariff king and so on.

"But tariff has been weaponized," she said adding India's intention was never to weaponise tariffs.

India, she said, only safeguarded its domestic industries against flooding which happens from a "predator".

But the weaponisation of trade today is without criticism, the minister said, adding that some nations state that tariffs are not good and no one should take these measures but "suddenly we have newer people coming up saying we'll come up with tariff barriers and there's no questioning. So that seems to be the new normal".

These remarks are important as global trade has been disruptive due to the high tariffs imposed by the US.

Mexico too has recently announced to impose high tariffs in countries with which they do not have free trade agreements.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When One Airline -- Indigo -- Rules the Air
When One Airline -- Indigo -- Rules the Air
The Dilemma Of A Missing Workforce For Climate Action
The Dilemma Of A Missing Workforce For Climate Action
SIM-Binding Standoff: Telcos Vs Apps
SIM-Binding Standoff: Telcos Vs Apps
PM Internship Scheme Sees Lower Take-Up
PM Internship Scheme Sees Lower Take-Up
2026 will see launch of over 25 new cars
2026 will see launch of over 25 new cars

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Makes a Stylish Statement in a Colorful Ramp Look0:52

Mrunal Thakur Makes a Stylish Statement in a Colorful...

Italian PM Meloni's Viral Moment with Mozambique's President0:26

Italian PM Meloni's Viral Moment with Mozambique's President

Rare Moment: JP Nadda, Jairam Ramesh's candid chat at Parl premises goes viral1:24

Rare Moment: JP Nadda, Jairam Ramesh's candid chat at...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO