Gautam Adani under US lens once again, WSJ reports

Gautam Adani under US lens once again, WSJ reports

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
June 02, 2025 23:41 IST

Adani Group on Monday said it does not handle any cargo coming from Iran or any Iranian-owned ship at any of its ports, as it denied any deliberate engagement in sanctions evasion.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: ANI Photos

In a stock exchange filing, the group said reports of links between any of its entities and Iranian LPG are "baseless and mischievous".

 

The filing was in response to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that said US prosecutors were investigating if Adani group companies imported Iranian LPG into India through their Mundra port in Gujarat.

"By policy, the Adani Group does not handle any cargo from Iran at any of our ports.

"This includes any shipments originating from Iran or any vessels operating under the Iranian flag," the conglomerate said in the filing.

It went on to state that the group "does not manage or facilitate any ships whose owners are Iranian.

"This policy is strictly adhered to across all our ports".

The WSJ report claimed that its investigation had found tankers travelling between Mundra and the Persian Gulf exhibited traits experts say are common for ships evading sanctions.

Purchase of Iranian oil or products is sanctioned over Tehran's suspected nuclear programme.

any deliberate engagement in sanctions evasion or trade involving Iranian-origin LPG".

It went on to add that it was "not aware of any investigation by US authorities on this subject".

The report, it said, "appears to be based entirely on incorrect assumptions and speculation".

"Any suggestion that Adani Group entities are knowingly in contravention of US sanctions on Iran is strongly denied.

"Any assertion to the contrary would not only be slanderous but also deemed to be an intentional act to injure the reputation and interests of the Adani Group.

"The rights of Adani Group entities and personnel in this regard are expressly reserved," it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
