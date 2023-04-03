From 'trendy appetizers' to 'decadent desserts', Air India revamps menus for intl flights

Air India on Monday said it has introduced refreshed inflight food and beverages menus across cabins on all international flights.

Image used for representative purpose only. Photograph: Hyungwon Kang/Reuters

"The refresh of the menus is based on guest feedback and is designed to offer travellers an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers, decadent desserts, and showcase India's locally sourced culinary influence while keeping in line with the healthy eating trend," the airline said in a release.

Besides, the bar menu has been revamped, that includes Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut champagne, wines from the vineyards of Chāteau de l'Hestrange, Les Oliviers, Chateau Milon, and Piedmont region of Northern Italy.

The new beverages menu also features a range of whiskeys, gin, vodka, and beers of premium brands, the release said.

"Our underlying focus while designing the new menus has been on ensuring that they include nutritious options that are delicious, and on incorporating contemporary, sustainable practices," Sandeep Verma, Head of Inflight Services, Air India, said.