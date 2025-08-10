HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » FPIs withdraw close to Rs 18,000 cr from equities in Aug

FPIs withdraw close to Rs 18,000 cr from equities in Aug

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 10, 2025 22:07 IST

x

Foreign investors have pulled out nearly Rs 18,000 crore from Indian equities so far this month, weighed down by escalating US-India trade tensions, disappointing first-quarter corporate earnings, and a weakening Indian rupee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rupixen/Pixabay

With this, the total outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in equities has reached Rs 1.13 lakh crore so far in 2025, according to data from the depositories.

 

Going forward, FPI sentiment is expected to remain "fragile and in risk-off mode," with tariffs and trade negotiations emerging as key factors to watch out for in the coming week, according to Vaqarjaved Khan, CFA, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One.

The data showed that FPIs withdrew a net sum of Rs 17,924 crore from equities in this month (till August 8). Foreign investors had pulled out Rs 17,741 crore on a net basis in July.

Before that, FPIs invested Rs 38,673 crore in the preceding three months from March to June.

The latest outflows were primarily due to escalating US-India trade tensions, disappointing first-quarter corporate earnings and a weakening Indian rupee, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

From August 1, the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods and increased these tariffs by an additional 25 per cent during the current week.

This spooked the markets and FPIs, leading to a massive sell-off in Indian equities, Angel One's Khan said.\Along with tariffs, rising US Treasury yields also led to foreign money moving towards treasuries, he added.

On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 3,432 crore in the debt general limit and put in Rs 58 crore in the debt voluntary retention route during the period under review.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Succession Vacuum Fuels Family Feuds In India Inc
Succession Vacuum Fuels Family Feuds In India Inc
Quiz: Are You A Swadeshi Expert?
Quiz: Are You A Swadeshi Expert?
'ChatGPT 5 Can Think Much More Quickly'
'ChatGPT 5 Can Think Much More Quickly'
Coming Soon! Simplified Bank Customer Claim Rules
Coming Soon! Simplified Bank Customer Claim Rules
'AI Can Improve The Lives Of Millions Of Indians'
'AI Can Improve The Lives Of Millions Of Indians'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Nations Where PUBG Mobile Players Spend The Most

webstory image 2

Discounts! Upgrade The Kitchen: Best Mixer Grinders

webstory image 3

Introducing Rediff Pay

VIDEOS

Grand Aadi Pooram Chariot Festival at Madurai's Kallalagar Temple1:10

Grand Aadi Pooram Chariot Festival at Madurai's...

'Aur maarna tha': IAF chief on Op Sindoor strike on Pakistan3:16

'Aur maarna tha': IAF chief on Op Sindoor strike on Pakistan

Disha Patani dazzles in pink outfit0:52

Disha Patani dazzles in pink outfit

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV