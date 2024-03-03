News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » FPIs infuse Rs 1,500 crore into Indian equities in Feb

FPIs infuse Rs 1,500 crore into Indian equities in Feb

Source: PTI
March 03, 2024 20:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Foreign investors made a significant turnaround and injected over Rs 1,500 crore into Indian equities in February, reversing the massive outflows seen in the preceding month, primarily due to robust corporate earnings and positive economic growth.

FPI

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Additionally, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued to be bullish on the debt markets as they put in over Rs 22,419 crore during the month under review, data with the depositories showed.

Looking ahead to March, the outlook for FPI flow appears promising, provided the current economic trajectory and corporate performance sustain their positive momentum, potentially continuing to attract foreign investment into Indian equities, Mayank Mehraa, smallcase manager and principal partner at Craving Alpha, said.

According to the data, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 1,539 crore in the Indian equities in February. This came following a net withdrawal of Rs 25,743 crore in January.

 

The latest influx can be attributed to robust corporate earnings and positive economic growth trends observed during the December quarter.

Despite perceived stretched valuations in the previous month, the compelling performance of companies justified their value, enticing FPIs to re-enter the market, Mehraa said.

Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said that improvement in the global economic environment would have prompted FPIs to invest in high growth-oriented markets like India.

Globally, the January inflation numbers in the US were in line with expectations.

Though the prices moved up in January, the annual increase in inflation was the lowest in nearly three years, raising expectation of an early rate cut by US Federal Reserve.

On the domestic front too, Q3 GDP data showed strong growth, thus attracting foreign investors, he added.

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said inflow came despite the US bond yields ruling high with the 10-year yield at around 4.25 per cent.

In terms of sectors, FPIs were big sellers in financials and FMCG in February.

On the debt front, FPIs have been injecting money in the debt markets for the past few months driven by upcoming inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JP Morgan Index.

They infused Rs 22,419 crore in February, Rs 19,836 crore in January, Rs 18,302 crore in December, Rs 14,860 crore in November, and Rs 6,381 crore in October.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. in September last year announced that it will add Indian government bonds to its benchmark emerging market index from June 2024.

This landmark inclusion is anticipated to benefit India by attracting around $20-40 billion in the subsequent 18 to 24 months.

This inflow is expected to make Indian bonds more accessible to foreign investors and potentially strengthen the rupee, thereby bolstering the economy.

Overall, the total outflow for this year so far stood at Rs 24,205 crore in equities and an inflow of Rs 42,000 crore in debt market.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
New Challenges Facing Banks
New Challenges Facing Banks
Are Indian Markets Overstretched?
Are Indian Markets Overstretched?
'Largecaps offer reasonable safety'
'Largecaps offer reasonable safety'
Vaughan questions Eng batters, demands accountability
Vaughan questions Eng batters, demands accountability
Shardul urges BCCI to relook next year's Ranji sked
Shardul urges BCCI to relook next year's Ranji sked
2 dead after iron grille falls in Noida mall
2 dead after iron grille falls in Noida mall
BJP's Asansol pick won't contest polls after backlash
BJP's Asansol pick won't contest polls after backlash

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investors should have balanced portfolio'

'Investors should have balanced portfolio'

Demand For AI Powered PCs Is On Rise

Demand For AI Powered PCs Is On Rise

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances