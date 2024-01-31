News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » FPI lobby flags concerns on T+0 settlement cycle

FPI lobby flags concerns on T+0 settlement cycle

By Samie Modak
January 31, 2024 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (Asifma) has raised concerns about the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposal to introduce a T+0 settlement cycle.

FPI

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The industry association of top foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has stated that this move could give rise to several issues, including the bifurcation of the market, liquidity fragmentation, and deterioration of market quality.

 

In a discussion paper floated last month, Sebi has proposed a separate same-day settlement cycle that will run parallel to the existing T+1 cycle, where trades are settled the next day.

“We are unaware of any major cash equities market in the world that has a dual settlement cycle, nor many that have as short of a settlement cycle as T+0 and instant settlement.

"While India should be commended for being one of the first movers in an accelerated settlement, which is a global trend, we urge caution if India moves too fast ahead of the rest of the major markets that are also competing for foreign investments,” Asifma mentioned in its feedback to Sebi’s consultation paper.

India fully transitioned from T+2 to the T+1 settlement cycle only last year, ahead of large markets such as the US.

The world’s largest stock market will move to the T+1 cycle in May, after announcing its intention nearly two years ago.

“With less than four months left, global asset managers in the European Union, the UK, and Asia are still trying to grapple with the issues and problems that may arise for them from such a move.

"Noting that there is increasing interest among global asset and fund managers in investing in the Indian market, we would like to suggest that Sebi wait to see the impact of the US move to T+1 settlement on foreign investment in that country before proceeding to an even shorter settlement cycle,” Asifma has recommended.

Sebi has proposed that the shift to the optional T+0 settlement cycle will take place in two phases.

Under the first phase — where FPIs and certain institutional investors may be excluded — trades carried out until 1.30 pm will be settled on the same day by 4.30 pm.

In the second phase, the T+0 settlement option will be available for the entire market duration.

“Even if Sebi decides to proceed with phase one optional T+0 settlement before then, we strongly urge Sebi to wait to see its impact on liquidity and consult again with the public before proceeding to phase two optional instant settlement,” the FPI lobby has emphasised.

Most FPIs were opposed to the shift to the T+1 cycle as well.

Despite that, Sebi, with the help of market infrastructure institutions, managed to successfully squeeze the timeline.

Asifma has stated that while the shift to T+1 was not without challenges for the FPIs, many could still use the same trading and settlement processes.

However, the T+0 (and instant settlement) will require a complete overhaul of the trading and settlement processes of FPIs that trade globally in numerous markets, thinking of moving to a T+1 settlement, and the banks, brokers, and custodians that service them.

In its detailed response, Asifma demonstrated how the dual settlement cycle will lead to higher impact costs and volatility, pricing discrepancies, and increased complexity.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Samie Modak
Source: source
 
Print this article
Nirmalaji, What Surprises Can We Expect?
Nirmalaji, What Surprises Can We Expect?
'Balanced advantage funds are good option'
'Balanced advantage funds are good option'
How AI Is Transforming Auto Manufacturing
How AI Is Transforming Auto Manufacturing
'Shubman Gill is the guy'
'Shubman Gill is the guy'
'Didn't like name INDIA': Nitish targets Rahul
'Didn't like name INDIA': Nitish targets Rahul
Prez invokes Ram temple, Art 370 in Parl speech
Prez invokes Ram temple, Art 370 in Parl speech
An Air Commodore Reviews Fighter
An Air Commodore Reviews Fighter

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Is The Worst Over For IT Industry?

Is The Worst Over For IT Industry?

'Market is headed for an eventful 2024'

'Market is headed for an eventful 2024'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances