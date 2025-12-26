HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Forex reserves rise by $4.36 bn to $693 bn

December 26, 2025 23:28 IST

India's forex reserves jumped by $4.36 billion to $693 billion during the week ended December 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Forex

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The overall kitty had increased by $1.69 billion to $688.95 billion in the previous week.

 

For the week ended December 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.64 billion to $559.43 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $2.62 billion to $110.36 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $8 million to $18.74 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $95 million to $4.78 billion in the week, according to the RBI data.

