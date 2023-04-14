News
Forex reserves rise $6.30 bn to $584.75 bn

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 14, 2023 18:25 IST
India's forex reserves increased by $6.31 billion to $584.76 billion for the week ended April 7, the RBI said on Friday.

USD

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

In the last reporting week, the forex kitty snapped a two-week rising trend to decline by $329 million to 578.45 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused by global developments.

For the week ended April 7, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.74 billion to $514.43 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves rose by $1.496 billion to $46.7 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $58 million to $18.45 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was up by $13 million to $5.18 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
