Forex reserves jump by $4.5 billion to $702.28 billion

Forex reserves jump by $4.5 billion to $702.28 billion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 24, 2025 19:01 IST

India's forex reserves increased by $4.496 billion to $702.28 billion for the week ended October 17, as the value of gold reserves rose further, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $2.18 billion to $697.78 billion.

 

For the week ended October 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.69 billion to $570.41 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $6.18 billion to $108.55 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $38 million to $18.72 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF fell by $30 million to $4.60 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
