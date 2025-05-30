HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Forex reserves jump $6.99 bn to $692.72 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
May 30, 2025 22:29 IST

India's forex reserves jumped by $6.99 billion to $692.72 billion during the week ended May 23, the RBI said on Friday.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week ended May 16, the overall reserves had dropped by $4.89 billion to $685.73 billion.

 

The forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended May 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.52 million to $586.17 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by $2.37 billion to $83.58 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $81 million to $18.57 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $30 million at $4.401 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
