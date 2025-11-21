Forex reserves jump $5.54 bn to $692.57 bn

India's forex reserves jumped $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion during the week ended November 14 due to a steep increase in the value of gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had dropped by $2.699 billion to $687.034 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended November 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $152 million to $562.29 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $5.32 billion to $106.85 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) grew by $56 million to $18.65 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF increased by $8 million to $4.78 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.