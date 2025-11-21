HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt notifies 4 labour codes, rationalises labour laws

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
November 21, 2025 17:14 IST

In a historic decision, the government on Friday announced the implementation of the four Labour Codes, which rationalised 29 existing labour laws, with immediate effect.

Labour

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The four labour codes are -- the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

 

"The four labour codes have been notified and now they are the law of the land," said labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a press conference.

By modernising labour regulations, enhancing workers' welfare and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work, this landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a ministry statement said.

According to the statement, many of India's labour laws were framed in the pre-Independence and early post-Independence era (1930s–1950s), at a time when the economy and world of work were fundamentally different.

While most major economies have updated and consolidated their labour regulations in recent decades, India has continued to operate under fragmented, complex and in several parts outdated provisions spread across 29 central labour laws, it said.

