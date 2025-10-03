HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Forex reserves drop by $2.3 bn to $700.2 bn

Forex reserves drop by $2.3 bn to $700.2 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 03, 2025 21:25 IST

India's forex reserves dropped by $2.33 billion to $700.27 billion during the week ended September 26, according to the RBI data on Friday.

Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had declined by $396 million to $702.57 billion.

For the week ended September 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.39 billion to $581.76 billion, the data released by the RBI showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by $2.24 billion to $95.02 billion during the week, the central bank said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $90 million to $18.79 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $89 million to $4.67 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

