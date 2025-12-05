HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Forex reserves drop by $1.88 bn to $686 bn

Forex reserves drop by $1.88 bn to $686 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 05, 2025 23:55 IST

x

India's forex reserves dropped by $1.88 billion to $686 billion during the week ended November 28, the RBI said on Friday.

Forex

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined by $4.47 billion to $688 billion.

 

For the week ended November 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.57 billion to $557 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $1.61 billion to $105.79 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $63 million to $18.63 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $16 million to $4.772 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Rupee Depreciation Should Not Be Resisted
Why Rupee Depreciation Should Not Be Resisted
'After GST cut, innovation will boost life insurance'
'After GST cut, innovation will boost life insurance'
'Govt Has Executed A Commendable Task'
'Govt Has Executed A Commendable Task'
'Strong Reforms, Not Panic, Will Help Rs'
'Strong Reforms, Not Panic, Will Help Rs'
'After E20, India should now focus on flex fuel'
'After E20, India should now focus on flex fuel'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Putin introduces Russian Delegation to Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan1:18

Putin introduces Russian Delegation to Murmu at...

Rakul Commands the Spotlight in a Mesmerizing Floral Masterpiece0:53

Rakul Commands the Spotlight in a Mesmerizing Floral...

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!0:58

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO