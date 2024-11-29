News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Forex reserves drop $1.31 bn to $656.5 bn

Forex reserves drop $1.31 bn to $656.5 bn

Source: PTI
November 29, 2024 21:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's forex reserves dropped $1.31 billion to $656.58 billion for the week ended November 22, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The kitty had dropped a record $17.76 billion to $657.89 billion in the previous reporting week ending November 15.

The reserves, which had hit an all-time high of $704.88 billion in end-September, have been declining for multiple weeks, at a time when the rupee has also been under pressure.

 

For the week ended November 22, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- decreased $3.04 billion to $566.79 billion, the data, which was released on Friday, showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased $1.828 billion to $67.57 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $79 million to $17.98 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $15 million to $4.23 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Check Out Mahindra's BE 6e, XEV 9e
Check Out Mahindra's BE 6e, XEV 9e
When Will Air India Be Profitable?
When Will Air India Be Profitable?
Shashi Ruia: Goodbye Skipper!
Shashi Ruia: Goodbye Skipper!
He's a star: Coach lauds Rana's impressive debut
He's a star: Coach lauds Rana's impressive debut
Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says India
Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says India
Tough decisions need to be taken: Kharge in CWC meet
Tough decisions need to be taken: Kharge in CWC meet
Nayar defends dropping Ashwin, Jadeja
Nayar defends dropping Ashwin, Jadeja

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
GDP growth slows to 2-year low of 5.4% in Q2
GDP growth slows to 2-year low of 5.4% in Q2
Son's AI Hopes From Indian Business
Son's AI Hopes From Indian Business

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances