News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves decline by $571 mn to $563.5 bn

Forex reserves decline by $571 mn to $563.5 bn

Source: PTI
December 23, 2022 21:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After rising for five consecutive weeks, India's forex kitty dropped $571 million to $563.5 billion for the week ended December 16, according to RBI data released on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had swelled $2.91 billion to $564.06 billion, making it the fifth straight week of an increase in the kitty after a protracted decline.

In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves had been declining as the central bank deployed the reserve to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, decreased $500 million to $499.62 billion during the week to December 16, as per the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased $150 million to $40.58 billion, it said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) jumped $75 million to $18.181 billion.

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also rose $4 million to $5.11 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India are the good boys of the world'
'India are the good boys of the world'
Benefits of Working in a Big Enterprises
Benefits of Working in a Big Enterprises
India's economic growth 'extremely fragile': RBI
India's economic growth 'extremely fragile': RBI
Fresh Covid scare: Mock drill across India on Dec 27
Fresh Covid scare: Mock drill across India on Dec 27
Paris: 69-yr-old opens fire killing 2, injuring 4
Paris: 69-yr-old opens fire killing 2, injuring 4
Centre's fresh directive to states amid Covid scare
Centre's fresh directive to states amid Covid scare
Shraddha case: Aaftab's narco test report is ready
Shraddha case: Aaftab's narco test report is ready

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

FinMin's diktat to banks on selling insurance

FinMin's diktat to banks on selling insurance

Global uncertainties may cast shadow on exports in '23

Global uncertainties may cast shadow on exports in '23

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances