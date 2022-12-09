News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex kitty soars $11 bn to $561.16 billion

Forex kitty soars $11 bn to $561.16 billion

Source: PTI
December 09, 2022 21:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's foreign exchange reserves soared by $11.02 billion to reach $561.162 billion for the week ended December 2, Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

This is the fourth consecutive week of rise in the reserves. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had grown by $2.9 billion to $550.14 billion.

For the week ended November 11, the forex kitty had jumped by $14.72 billion in its second fastest weekly acceleration ever.

 

In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $9.694 billion to $496.984 billion during the week to December 2, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by $1.086 billion to $41.025 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $164 million to $18.04 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also down by $75 million to $5.108 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Equity mutual funds' inflow drops 76% in Nov
Equity mutual funds' inflow drops 76% in Nov
Budget 2023: MFs Seek LTCG Relief
Budget 2023: MFs Seek LTCG Relief
Key challenge for S Ramamurthy, the new BSE chief
Key challenge for S Ramamurthy, the new BSE chief
FIFA World Cup PIX: Brazil vs Croatia
FIFA World Cup PIX: Brazil vs Croatia
'Ronaldo never said he wanted to leave the team'
'Ronaldo never said he wanted to leave the team'
Equity mutual funds' inflow drops 76% in Nov
Equity mutual funds' inflow drops 76% in Nov
CPM MP's bill seeks to define governor's powers
CPM MP's bill seeks to define governor's powers

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Snapdeal defers Rs 1,250-cr IPO

Snapdeal defers Rs 1,250-cr IPO

BharatPe files case to claw back Grover's 1.4% shares

BharatPe files case to claw back Grover's 1.4% shares

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances