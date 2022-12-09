News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Equity mutual funds' inflow drops 76% to Rs 2,258 cr in Nov

Equity mutual funds' inflow drops 76% to Rs 2,258 cr in Nov

Source: PTI
December 09, 2022 21:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The net inflow in equity mutual funds plunged 76 per cent to Rs 2,258 crore in November over the preceding month amid a sharp up move in the stock market that made investors wary of higher valuation.

MF

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

This also marks the 21st straight month of inflows into equity schemes.

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered net inflows of Rs 13,263 crore in November, slightly lower from Rs 14,045 crore seen in the previous month, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Friday.

 

Apart from equity, debt-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net infusion of Rs 3,668 crore during the period under review after withdrawing Rs 2,818 crore in the preceding month.

Other schemes -- index funds, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), other ETFs and Fund of funds investing overseas -- saw an inflow of Rs 10,394 crore.

This was mainly driven by index funds, which contributed Rs 8,602 crore alone.

However, gold ETFs witnessed a net withdrawal of Rs 195 crore.

As per the data, equity mutual funds attracted Rs 2,258 crore in November, much lower than Rs 9,390 crore inflow registered in the preceding month.

Experts believe that the decline in inflows in equities funds could be attributed to the sharp surge in the stock markets that made investors wary of higher valuations.

Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021.

Before this, these schemes had witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021, losing Rs 46,791 crore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BharatPe files case to claw back Grover's 1.4% shares
BharatPe files case to claw back Grover's 1.4% shares
Snapdeal defers Rs 1,250-cr IPO
Snapdeal defers Rs 1,250-cr IPO
Budget 2023: MFs Seek LTCG Relief
Budget 2023: MFs Seek LTCG Relief
Muslim League not communal, works for minorities: CPM
Muslim League not communal, works for minorities: CPM
FIFA World Cup PIX: Brazil vs Croatia
FIFA World Cup PIX: Brazil vs Croatia
Qatar probing death of migrant worker at WC
Qatar probing death of migrant worker at WC
MCD mayor to be from AAP: Delhi BJP's u-turn
MCD mayor to be from AAP: Delhi BJP's u-turn

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'$33 billion was taken out of India'

'$33 billion was taken out of India'

Automobile retail sales soar to record high in Nov

Automobile retail sales soar to record high in Nov

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances