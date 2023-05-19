News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex kitty jumps $3.5 bn to $599.53 bn

Forex kitty jumps $3.5 bn to $599.53 bn

Source: PTI
May 19, 2023 20:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rising for the second consecutive week, India's forex kitty jumped $3.55 billion to $599.53 billion for the week ended May 12, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Lee Jae-Won/Reuters

The overall reserves had jumped by $7.2 billion to $595.98 billion for the previous reporting week.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended May 12, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by nearly $3.58 billion to $529.6 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $38 million to $46.35 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $35 million to $18.41 billion, the apex bank added.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $28 million to $5.164 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Markets: Why it's prudent to book profit now
Markets: Why it's prudent to book profit now
'FICCI is focusing on start-ups'
'FICCI is focusing on start-ups'
Indian Navy spots sunken Chinese fishing vessel
Indian Navy spots sunken Chinese fishing vessel
'Dhoni's knee has not been 100%'
'Dhoni's knee has not been 100%'
Have highest regard for you: SRK to Sameer Wankhede
Have highest regard for you: SRK to Sameer Wankhede
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Trash to treasure: Life jacket for sustainable fashion

Trash to treasure: Life jacket for sustainable fashion

Domestic airlines carried 1.29 crore passengers in Apr

Domestic airlines carried 1.29 crore passengers in Apr

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances