News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » FM Nirmala Sitharaman to review RRBs' performance after Budget session

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to review RRBs' performance after Budget session

By Harsh Kumar
July 30, 2024 21:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review the performance of regional rural banks (RRBs) after the Budget session of Parliament, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Regional Rural Bank

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The finance minister will review the performance of RRBs after August 13.

The review will include discussions on enhancing the digital capabilities of RRBs, said a senior government official.

 

The RRBs were established in 1975 under the provisions of the Ordinance promulgated on September 26, 1975, and the Regional Rural Banks Act, 1976.

An email query sent to the finance ministry did not elicit any response until the time of going to press.

Earlier, bank employee associations had told the finance minister to merge RRBs with their respective sponsor banks to ensure overall efficiency and viability of the banking sector.

“Competition among public sector banks (PSBs) and RRBs is leading to the wastage of scarce financial resources by offering the same types of services.

"Despite this, a large chunk of our rural population is being denied the benefits of technology-driven and up-to-date banking products.

"Merging RRBs with sponsor banks will ensure delivery of a uniform product range to the entire clientele.

"It will accelerate growth of the rural economy and priority sector lending, which are crucial for the government's plan for robust economic growth,” said a joint statement addressed to Sitharaman by the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation and the All India Bank Employees Association.

The duo represents more than 600,000 bank employees.

As of March 31, 2023, there were 43 RRBs sponsored by 12 scheduled commercial banks, with 21,995 branches and operations.

There were 305.3 million deposit accounts and 29 million loan accounts in 26 states and three Union Territories (Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh).

The states of Goa and Sikkim do not have RRBs.

All PSBs, except Punjab & Sind Bank, sponsor one or more RRBs.

J&K Bank is the only private sector bank to sponsor an RRB.

About 92 per cent of the RRB branches are in rural/semi-urban areas.

The total business of RRBs crossed the milestone of Rs 10 trillion during FY23, growing at 10.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The asset quality position of RRBs during FY23 showed an improvement, with gross non-performing assets (gross NPAs) reducing to 7.28 per cent as of March 31, 2023, the lowest in seven years.

Thirty four of the 43 RRBs reported a reduction in absolute gross NPA (amount), and 37 of them reported a reduction in the percentage of gross NPAs.

Net NPA and provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) also improved during FY23, standing at 3.2 per cent and 59.2 per cent, respectively, as of March 31, 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Harsh Kumar
Source: source
 
Print this article
30% of GenAI Projects May Fail By 2025
30% of GenAI Projects May Fail By 2025
Independence Day Debut For Mahindra Thar Roxx
Independence Day Debut For Mahindra Thar Roxx
Can Ola Electric Cruise to 6,146 Cr IPO?
Can Ola Electric Cruise to 6,146 Cr IPO?
Olympics Tennis: Zverev in third round; Gauff exits
Olympics Tennis: Zverev in third round; Gauff exits
Adani Energy raises $1 bn in share sale
Adani Energy raises $1 bn in share sale
Average cost of data breaches in India hits $2.18 mn
Average cost of data breaches in India hits $2.18 mn
Olympics: Satwiksairaj-Chirag continue winning run
Olympics: Satwiksairaj-Chirag continue winning run

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Budget Hasn't Addressed Real Issues'

'Budget Hasn't Addressed Real Issues'

'Wealth Is Concentrated In A Few Hands'

'Wealth Is Concentrated In A Few Hands'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances