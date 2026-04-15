Uber and Flipkart Team Up: Earn Rewards on Rides with SuperCoins

Flipkart and Uber are joining forces to reward customers, allowing users to earn Flipkart SuperCoins on every Uber ride by linking their accounts, enhancing the ride-hailing experience with e-commerce benefits.

Key Points Flipkart and Uber have partnered to integrate Flipkart's SuperCoins reward programme with Uber's ride-hailing services.

Users can earn 4% of their Uber fare as SuperCoins by linking their Flipkart and Uber accounts, with rewards capped at 150 coins per trip.

SuperCoins earned through Uber rides can be redeemed across the Flipkart ecosystem, including Flipkart Minutes and Cleartrip.

New Uber users can earn bonus SuperCoins by completing their first ride after linking their accounts.

This partnership aims to enhance customer engagement and provide additional benefits to Uber riders through the Flipkart rewards system.

E-commerce major Flipkart and ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday announced a partnership to integrate Flipkart's 'SuperCoins' reward programme into Uber's mobility services.

Under this collaboration, users can earn 4 per cent of their fare as SuperCoins on every eligible Uber ride by linking their Flipkart and Uber accounts.

The rewards are capped at 150 coins per trip, though there is no limit on total cumulative earnings.

The SuperCoins earned through Uber rides will be credited directly to the user's Flipkart account and can be redeemed across the Flipkart ecosystem, including Flipkart Minutes, Cleartrip, and other partner offerings.

Statements on the Partnership

"SuperCoins is evolving into a broader rewards layer across everyday use cases. Mobility is a natural extension, and this partnership with Uber allows us to integrate more seamlessly into how customers transact daily. Over time, we will continue expanding SuperCoins across categories to drive deeper engagement across the ecosystem," Gaurav Arora, Vice President, Payments and SuperCoins at Flipkart, said in a statement.

Incentives for New Users

To drive initial adoption, the companies have introduced limited-time incentives. New Uber users, or those who have not used the app in the last 84 days, can earn 150 bonus SuperCoins by completing their first ride within 28 days of linking their accounts.

Additionally, users who link their accounts between April 15 and April 30, 2026, and complete a ride within 28 days, will be eligible for an extra 50 bonus SuperCoins.

Arnab Kumar, Director of Business Development at Uber India and South Asia, said the integration allows the platform to extend additional benefits to riders in a simple and intuitive way.

Flipkart and Uber's Market Presence

Flipkart, which has a registered user base of over 500 million, currently offers more than 150 million products across over 80 categories.

Uber, which entered the Indian market in 2013, currently operates in more than 125 cities across the country.