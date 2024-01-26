News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Flipkart beats Amazon to top e-comm market with 48% share

Flipkart beats Amazon to top e-comm market with 48% share

Source: PTI
January 26, 2024 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Walmart group firm Flipkart continues to dominate the e-commerce segment with 48 per cent market share while Softbank-backed Meesho has emerged as the fastest growing e-commerce platform in terms of user base in India, a latest report by AllianceBernstein said.

Flipkart

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

According to the report, Flipkart's user base grew 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY), Meesho accelerated at 32 per cent while Amazon lagged at 13 per cent user growth primarily due to relative premium offerings as compared to peers.

"As of FY23, Flipkart was the market leader, with a 48 per cent share in India eCommerce.

 

"Flipkart continues to grow faster than the industry... Mobile and apparel to be the largest categories for Flipkart with around 50 per cent and 30 per cent mix.

"Flipkart is estimated to hold 48 per cent and 60 per cent market share in online smartphone and online fashion market respectively," the report said.

The report attributed growth in Meesho's market share primarily to its strategic focus Tier 2 and smaller cities due to its mass positioning, operating through a zero commission model.

"In the last 12 months, Meesho's order volume grew 43 per cent YoY with revenue growth at 54 per cent through healthy take rates, repeat customers are around 80 per cent," it said.

The report said that Meesho's around 80 per cent of the sellers are retail business owners and about 95 per cent of the selection on the platform is unbranded.

"Meesho is the fastest growing e-commerce platform in India with around 120 million average monthly active users (MAUs)," the report said.

According to AllianceBernstein analysis, current GMV (gross merchandise value) run rate of Meesho business is over $5 billion with around 50 per cent GMV from apparel, BPC (beauty and personal care) is around 8-10 per cent and home and kitchen contributing in the range of of around 8-10 per cent.

"We expect Meesho to be the key gainer with over 48 per cent downloads in Indian eCommerce and gain incremental market share," the report said.

A Nielsen Media study, commissioned by Amazon India, in September had found Amazon India to be  the most preferred online brand for the respondents across India.

In fashion e-commerce, Reliance owned Ajio has been acquiring users and currently holds around 30 per cent market share based on MAUs, however, Flipkart Group firm Myntra continues to hold the highest market share in terms of active users with over 50 per cent share.

"In December 2023, Myntra exhibited the highest growth rate amongst peers at 25 per cent.

"A closer look at the business suggests that users on the app are not transacting as much as previous trends, Myntra's GMV grew only 12 per cent in FY 23 as compared to 35 per cent in FY22," the report said.

Amongst e-grocery players, Blinkit continues to grow the fastest driven by maturity in the market.

Zepto, which began its operations in April 2021, however, lags as compared to Blinkit in terms of product offerings and reach, the report said.

"As per our industry discussions, quick commerce is a 3 player structure in India with Blinkit as a market leader with nearly 40 per cent share, Instamart at 37-39 per cent and Zepto at around 20 per cent share from a GMV perspective," the report said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
P2P Lending: Barking Up The Wrong Tree
P2P Lending: Barking Up The Wrong Tree
Tax Sops Coming In Interim Budget!
Tax Sops Coming In Interim Budget!
An Interview Every Investor Must Read
An Interview Every Investor Must Read
R-Day: India showcases military might, Nari Shakti
R-Day: India showcases military might, Nari Shakti
Suhana's Evening in Paris
Suhana's Evening in Paris
#CoupleGoals From Soha-Kunal
#CoupleGoals From Soha-Kunal
Chandrayaan-3 women scientists march at R-Day parade
Chandrayaan-3 women scientists march at R-Day parade

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Is The Worst Over For IT Industry?

Is The Worst Over For IT Industry?

'Investors could tilt towards largecaps'

'Investors could tilt towards largecaps'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances