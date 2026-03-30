Flipkart Appoints New VPs to Drive Tech Innovation

Flipkart enhances its leadership team with the appointment of Smita Ojha and Amit Sharma as VPs to spearhead engineering and program management, driving technological innovation and long-term growth for the e-commerce giant.

Key Points Flipkart appoints Smita Ojha as VP of Engineering to lead the Central Platforms Group (CPG).

Amit Sharma joins Flipkart as VP of Program Management, heading the Technical Program Management charter for OneTech.

The appointments aim to scale Flipkart's core technology and drive long-term value creation.

These leadership additions are part of Flipkart's strategy to invest in technology and program management as it accelerates its AI-native evolution.

E-commerce firm Flipkart on Monday announced the appointment of Smita Ojha as Vice President of Engineering and Amit Sharma as Vice President of Program Management.

The appointments are aimed at scaling the company's core technology and fuelling long-term value creation, Flipkart said in a statement.

Ojha will lead the Central Platforms Group (CPG) within Flipkart's OneTech organisation. She brings over two decades of experience and joins from Mindtickle, where she served as Senior Vice President of Engineering.

OneTech is Flipkart's unified product and technology organisation responsible for building and operating all digital experiences across the company.

Sharma will head the Technical Program Management charter for OneTech. With over 25 years of corporate experience, he previously served as a Director at Amazon and has held leadership roles at Accenture and WNS.

Flipkart's Strategy for Growth

"As we enter our next phase of growth and accelerate our AI-native evolution, investing in strong leadership across technology and program management remains a key priority.

"Smita and Amit bring complementary strengths in platform engineering and large-scale execution, which will be instrumental in advancing our innovation agenda and enabling scalable, future-ready capabilities across Flipkart," Balaji Thiagarajan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, said.